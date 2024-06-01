Cricket

West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 2, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The West Indies will kick start their T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea in the second game of the tournament on Sunday, June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana

Papua New Guinea will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the first match against West Indies on 2 June. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
The West Indies will kick start their T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea in the second game of the tournament on Sunday, June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)

West Indies are coming into the contest on the back of a 3-0 series win against South Africa at home and also defeating Australia in their warm-up game runfest. On the other side are Papua New Guinea, looking to cause an unlikely upset to start their T20 tournament run. PNG, however, have lost both their warm-up games against Namibia and Oman. 

With spells of rain around, the West Indies fans will be hopeful the weather does not play spoilsport and take all two points. 

Live streaming details of West Indies Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Match 2:

When is West Indies Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Match 2?

The T20 World Cup game between co-hosts West Indies and PNG will be on Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 PM at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Squads: 

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

