Kiplin Doriga: PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Prison - Check Details

PNG international cricketer Kiplin Doriga has been sentenced to three years in prison
Doriga was part of the PNG squad that took part in the T20 WC 2024
The cricketer has pleaded guilty of the charge
Papua New Guinea international cricketer Kiplin Doriga has been found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison for a robbery in Jersey. The 30-year-old batter cum wicketkeeper, said to have assaulted a woman on the island and stole her phone on August 25 earlier this year.
The attack took place in early morning when Doriga was headed back to the hotel. He punched a woman, that allowed her to fall and then snatched away her phone. Doriga was arrested on the same day. The cricketer then pleaded guilty to the charge, that led to his sentencing at Jersey's Royal Court.
In a statement released by the Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan of the States of Jersey Police, the latter praised the investigation that led to the arrest of the PNG cricketer.
"This was a fast-paced investigation with an unknown suspect who had only been on the island a matter of days. Due to the nature of the allegation, which was a stranger assault on a lone female at night, the Police dedicated a number of detectives and other assets who quickly identified Doriga, arrested him and recovered stolen property. We will continue to combat violence against women and girls and prioritise the safety of islanders," Jim said.
At the time of the incident, Doriga was involved in the tournament matches but was not granted bail after he pleaded guilty of charge.
He has represented PNG in 39 ODIs, and 43 T20I games. Doriga has scored 730 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 20 whereas his T20I average is 12.
Doriga was part of the PNG cricket team that participated in the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies. There has been no official statement from the PNG cricket association or the ICC.
As for the ban implied on Doriga, ICC's Code of Conduct doesn't refer to the cricketer's offence in general but does bring in play the on-field and off-field behavior.