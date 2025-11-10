Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara Warns of Strict Action Over Illegal Activities in State Prisons

He held prison authorities responsible, stating that such lapses would not be tolerated and that accountability measures, including suspensions and FIRs, have already begun.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government has taken serious note of reports showing inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison with access to banned items like ganja, liquor and mobile phones.

  • Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had directed officials to act “mercilessly” and dismissed claims that the government’s response was driven by political pressure.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the government had taken serious note of reports of illegal activities in state prisons and warned that such misconduct would not be tolerated.

The statement followed public outrage over recent media reports, including videos allegedly showing inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison with access to banned items such as ganja, liquor, mobile phones, and televisions inside their barracks.

“Media has reported illegal activities in the jails in the state. We have taken it very seriously. Government will not tolerate it at any cost,” he told reporters ahead of a review meeting.

Holding prison authorities accountable, Parameshwara said, “All the officers concerned and the head of the prisons are responsible. After making them in charge of the prisons, it is their duty to manage it properly.”

Listing the violations reported, he said that ganja, liquor and other prohibited activities were taking place and that the officers in charge should be held accountable.

He added that the department had received multiple inputs and would examine all the information before deciding on the next steps.

Related Content
Related Content

Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had expressed deep concern over the issue. “The CM has given instructions to take it seriously and initiate action mercilessly,” he said.

Regarding the high-level meeting, he said he had called the Director General of Police, the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), and the superintendents of major prisons to discuss the matter.

“We got different types of information. We have suspended a few, registered FIR against them and taken action. Yet this is insufficient. If this goes on then why should we call it a prison? We shouldn’t call it one,” he remarked.

Emphasising that inmates were imprisoned under the law, the Home Minister said, “Won’t it be wrong if prisons are not managed well?” Referring to the central jail, he added, “The one in Bengaluru is a main prison in the state. If such things happen there then we have to take action. They have given some reply, but I am not content with them.”

Parameshwara rejected claims that the government’s response was politically motivated. “The opposition BJP has to speak on this issue but we are not taking action because the opposition is raising the issue. We too have a responsibility,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site