Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara Warns of Strict Action Over Illegal Activities in State Prisons

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government has taken serious note of reports showing inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison with access to banned items like ganja, liquor and mobile phones.
Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had directed officials to act “mercilessly” and dismissed claims that the government’s response was driven by political pressure.
The statement followed public outrage over recent media reports, including videos allegedly showing inmates at Bengaluru Central Prison with access to banned items such as ganja, liquor, mobile phones, and televisions inside their barracks.
“Media has reported illegal activities in the jails in the state. We have taken it very seriously. Government will not tolerate it at any cost,” he told reporters ahead of a review meeting.
Holding prison authorities accountable, Parameshwara said, “All the officers concerned and the head of the prisons are responsible. After making them in charge of the prisons, it is their duty to manage it properly.”
Listing the violations reported, he said that ganja, liquor and other prohibited activities were taking place and that the officers in charge should be held accountable.
He added that the department had received multiple inputs and would examine all the information before deciding on the next steps.
Parameshwara said the Chief Minister had expressed deep concern over the issue. “The CM has given instructions to take it seriously and initiate action mercilessly,” he said.
Regarding the high-level meeting, he said he had called the Director General of Police, the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), and the superintendents of major prisons to discuss the matter.
“We got different types of information. We have suspended a few, registered FIR against them and taken action. Yet this is insufficient. If this goes on then why should we call it a prison? We shouldn’t call it one,” he remarked.
Emphasising that inmates were imprisoned under the law, the Home Minister said, “Won’t it be wrong if prisons are not managed well?” Referring to the central jail, he added, “The one in Bengaluru is a main prison in the state. If such things happen there then we have to take action. They have given some reply, but I am not content with them.”
Parameshwara rejected claims that the government’s response was politically motivated. “The opposition BJP has to speak on this issue but we are not taking action because the opposition is raising the issue. We too have a responsibility,” he said.
(with PTI inputs)