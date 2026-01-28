Voices From Prison: Imprisonment Sends A Calculated Message To Everyone Else

Model based on Anda cell, Artwork by Sofia Karim, 2021. "My mausoleum. My thin place. A small door to enter. (You have to stoop). In Anda, the guards do not belittle themselves by passing through this door. They enter through a different gate, head held high."

