Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

I know people who deleted my number even before my arrest, right after the raid at my home. I do not blame them; fear is contagious. My mother received the greatest shock of all, and she has not been able to meet me till now. she is too old to travel. That helplessness hurts more than the years inside. Freedom is supposed to widen the world, yet mine feels smaller than the cell I left behind.I do not know when I will be able to teach again. I understand that this is one part of life that will suffer, yet I do not regret going to jail even a little. From afar it appears barbaric, and in many ways it is, but inside you also get time to reflect and experience life stripped to its essentials. From the other side of the wall, I had witnessed it in the case of Saibaba. I had protested, spoken, and written. But being in there myself was different. But I will not say that either inside or outside jail I have had the hardest suffering. It is like the caste system, no matter how low a rank you are at, there will always be someone below you; the same is true with suffering.