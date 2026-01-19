Voices From Prison: My Detention And Incarceration Were Preordained By Prejudice, Says Sidhique Kappan

Dignity, Denied: Sidhique Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, when he was on his way to Hathras to cover a rape case of a Dalit girl. He was accused of sedition and slapped with UAPA. He was released on bail in February 2023

Dignity, Denied: Sidhique Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, when he was on his way to Hathras to cover a rape case of a Dalit girl. He was accused of sedition and slapped with UAPA. He was released on bail in February 2023