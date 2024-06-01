Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch And List Of Performers

The opening ceremony of the biggest-ever T20 World Cup, consisting of 20 teams, will take place after the first game of the tournament between the co-hosts United States of America and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

Guyana National Stadium X @windiescricket
Guyana Stadium Photo: X/ @windiescricket
info_icon

The opening ceremony of the biggest-ever T20 World Cup, consisting of 20 teams, will take place after the first game of the tournament between the co-hosts United States of America and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. (More Cricket News)

However, the ceremony will take place in Guyana where the West Indies will kick start their T20 World Cup run against Papua New Guinea. The stage is set for the performers for a two-hour event before the start of the second game. 

Who will perform at the ceremony in Guyana? 

The opening ceremony for the T20 extravaganza will have plenty of DJs and singers from the Caribbean who have been confirmed to light up the stage and the list includes David Rudder, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana, Ultra and Ravi B. 

When and where to watch 2024 T20 World Cup opening ceremony in India?

With the ceremony expected to run for two hours, the live coverage will start from 6:00 PM IST on Star Sports Network and the fans can also catch the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Talking about the co-hosts, icc-t20-world-cup-2024-match-2-men-in-maroon-start-campaign-with-clash-against-assadollah-vala-co">West Indies, the Rovman Powell-led side are placed in Group C along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea and will look to go for their third T20 World Cup title at home 

