India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

Rishabh Pant got runs. Suryakumar looked in the zone. Hardik Pandya felt good. It was coming out well for all the bowlers, and it felt like the perfect day for India as they beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in their only warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
A peek into the potential of the Indian arsenal was witnessed under the New York skies as Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the Bangladesh batters dance to their tunes with the new rock in hand, defending a target of 183.
The Tigers’ batting unit failed to come to the Nassau County International Stadium party as Soumya Sarkar was sent back for a duck with Litton Das back in the pavilion for just six. Skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto had an outing to forget, while the rest followed the same footsteps Bangladesh tottering five down for just 41.
A late resilience from experienced Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah was a little too late as Bangladesh ended with 122 for nine in their 20, losing by 60 runs.
Earlier, India, opting to bat first, it was experiment at the top with Sanju Samson opening the batting with Rohit Sharma. However, it did not reap reward, as Samson was dismissed for just one. Rishabh Pant, who was making a comeback, scored a quick-fire 53.
Shivam Dube struggled but Hardik Pandya proved that form is temporary and class is permanent with a confident 40 from just 23 to take India to 182.
India will now take on Ireland on June 5, while Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka on June 8 in their opener.