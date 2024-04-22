Cricket

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024: R Sai Kishore Credits Coach Ashish Nehra After Match-Winning Spell

R Sai Kishore grabbed 4 for 33 to set up a three-win for his IPL team

AP
Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur, India, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Photo: AP
Head coach Ashish Nehra has created a "beautiful environment" which allows each and every member of Gujarat Titans squad to play fearless cricket, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore said after his match-winning performance against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Tamil Nadu Ranji team skipper grabbed 4 for 33 to set up a three-win for his IPL team.

Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia , right, and his batting partner Sai Kishore celebrate their team's win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur - AP
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024: Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia Star In Gujarat's 7-Wicket Win Over Punjab

"I was playing after 20-25 days, so just wanted to go out there and enjoy myself and give my 120 percent. (Coach) Ashish Nehra has created a beautiful environment where we can be fearless and play for the team. He told me to enjoy myself and gave me a lot of freedom," the lanky tweaker said.

His skipper Shubman Gill agreed that they should have finished the game much earlier than the 20th over.

"Would have liked to finish it earlier, good to get those two points," Gill said.

On his new role as skipper, Gill stated that he is able to compartmentalize his batting and leadership.

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss the Punjab Kings match against Gujarat Titans on 21 April. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Undergoing Rehab, PBKS Spin-Bowling Coach Sunil Joshi Confirms

"It's been very exciting for me to be able to take up this role. When I am out there batting, I play as a batter," he said.

Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Sam Curran admitted that 165 would have been ideal on that track. The hosts managed only 142.

"The effort with the ball was incredible, the fight from the team was amazing. But it (win) wasn't meant to be again. They (GT) have got some world-class spinners and Sai Kishore bowled really well," the England all-rounder said.

"I thought we got up to a decent score but they got over the line in the end. Anything above 160-165 would have been tough. I thought the way we bowled we gave ourselves a chance. We lost wickets in clusters."

