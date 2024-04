Cricket

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings Look To Move Up The Table

In today's match, Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings as both teams look to shrug off their inconsistencies and move up the IPL table. The Titans with three wins and four losses are eighth in the points tally while the Kings are just behind them at the ninth spot with just two wins in their seven matches. Follow live action of match 37 of the Indian Premier League between PBKS and GT here