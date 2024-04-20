Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Ashutosh Sharma has become an overnight sensation after playing a few 'impactful' innings in the ongoing IPL 2024. He displayed his batting skills against the top-quality Mumbai Indians' bowlers and almost snatched the win from their mouths. He plays with a strike rate of around 200 and can play some innovative shots. He smashed Bumrah for a sweep shot that went for six and now as he faces the best spinner in the world, Rashid Khan, it will be an interesting battle to watch out for.