IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Josh Tongue Says England Not Overthinking Big Chase Against India

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: The tourists fought their way back into contention on day three, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 118 as they finished their second innings on 396, setting England a target of 374

Stats Perform
England's Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue says England are not overthinking the huge run target they have been set by India during day three of the final Test.

The tourists fought their way back into contention on day three, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 118 as they finished their second innings on 396, setting England a target of 374.

Should their chase prove successful, it would be their second-highest in history, just narrowly behind the 378 against India three years ago at Edgbaston.

The hosts have already overcome a mammoth chase in this series during the first Test at Headingley, when they overhauled 371 on a dramatic final day.

England go into day four on 50-1 after Zak Crawley was caught out by Mohammed Siraj's yorker, leaving them needing 324 runs to win.

But Tongue, who took five wickets during India's second innings, is confident of their chances.

"We're pretty chilled," said Tongue. "There won't be any overthinking about it.

"I got asked the same question at Headingley. I don't see why we can't chase down these runs.

"How we play is very positive and exciting. With the batting line-up we've got, I can't see why we can't give it a good go."

Jaiswal pushed India forward with his sixth Test century, and fourth against England, which included 14 boundaries and two maximums, though he rode his luck, as he was dropped three times, on 20, 40 and 110.

It was a vast improvement compared to his first innings at The Oval, where he managed just two runs before being trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson.

Despite an impressive showing, Jaiswal believes there is still room for improvement.

"I wanted to do more," said Jaiswal. "I wanted my innings to be bigger than that.

"But it was OK. I enjoy batting, and I always want to bat as long as I can. There is a lot for me to learn, but I am proud of myself and all my team-mates for what we've done."

