PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Punjab Kings are set to host Gujarat Titans in the last match at their new home venue for this year - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
Punjab Kings are in the ninth position on the points table and desperately need to win the match on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are just above them at the eighth position with three wins in seven games.
The Punjab Kings have lost their last few matches by a narrow margin. This year, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh made their IPL debut and have been performing very impressively so far. In the last match against the Mumbai Indians, Sharma played a 61-run knock, almost chasing down a big target of 193 runs at the same venue.
Gujarat Titans were restricted to 89 runs in their last match against Delhi Capitals which the Rishabh Pant-led team chased down in just 8.5 overs. That loss has badly affected GT's net run rate. Rashid Khan was the top contributor with the bat with 31 runs.
Live Streaming Details Of PBKS vs GT, Match 37 in IPL 2024 -
When will the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 37th match of IPL 2024 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
PBKS vs GT Full Squads:
Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra