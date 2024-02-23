Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore continued his fine run in the Ranji Trophy, scalping five wickets to help his side dismiss defending champions Saurashtra for 183 on day one of the quarterfinal match in Coimbatore on Friday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

With 43 wickets, the 27-year-old spinner has become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far this season.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 23 for 1, with Saurashtra ahead by 160 runs.