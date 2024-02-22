After a high-octane, sinusoidal journey that began on January 5, the 2024 season of Ranji Trophy is now on the doorstep of its knock-out stage. A total of 32 teams battled it out across four groups in a round-robin format, and after seven iterations, the top two from each group have been decided, and will lock horns in the quarter-finals, beginning Friday, February 23. (More Cricket News)
The line-up includes titans Mumbai, who have clinched the trophy 41 times, defending champions Saurashtra, and able contenders to the throne like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Vidarbha, Baroda, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra are the remaining four, bearing the wherewithal to cause big upsets.
Preview Of Quarter-Final Match-Ups
Mumbai will take on Baroda at the BKC Ground with an aim to sustain their good recent run of form. Without middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been struggling for fitness, and star all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has been sidelined with a bilateral side strain, Mumbai have their task cut out against Baroda.
Meanwhile, even though they are the underdogs, Vidarbha will fancy their chances against Karnataka when they meet at the VCA Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha are the only team apart from Mumbai to have notched up five wins in Group A and playing in their own backyard will help their confidence against Karnataka, who finished second in Group C behind Tamil Nadu.
Elsewhere, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad make up a star-studded Saurashtra who have travelled to Coimbatore to take on Tamil Nadu, who have made it to the Ranji Trophy knockouts for the first time in six years. Saurashtra ended up second behind Vidarbha in Group A, while Tamil Nadu have recorded some big victories, including a nine-wicket hammering of Punjab.
At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, hosts Madhya Pradesh will have to put their best foot forward against a dangerous Andhra side who are coming off a three-match unbeaten run. Andhra finished second behind Mumbai in Group B, indicating their form and confidence coming into this knockout game. On the other hand, the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy winner MP have had the distinction of being unbeaten this season.
Schedule And Fixtures
QF 1: Vidarbha vs Karnataka - Nagpur
QF 2: Mumbai vs Baroda - Mumbai (BKC Ground)
QF 3: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - Coimbatore
QF 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra - Indore
Live streaming details for Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-Finals
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches be played?
The Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches will be played from Friday, February 23, 2024 to Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches be live streamed?
All the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be telecast on TV?
The matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.