Preview Of Quarter-Final Match-Ups

Mumbai will take on Baroda at the BKC Ground with an aim to sustain their good recent run of form. Without middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been struggling for fitness, and star all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has been sidelined with a bilateral side strain, Mumbai have their task cut out against Baroda.

Meanwhile, even though they are the underdogs, Vidarbha will fancy their chances against Karnataka when they meet at the VCA Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha are the only team apart from Mumbai to have notched up five wins in Group A and playing in their own backyard will help their confidence against Karnataka, who finished second in Group C behind Tamil Nadu.