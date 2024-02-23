Ranji Trophy 2024, Quarter-Final Day 1 Report: Musheer Khan's Unbeaten Ton Rescues Mumbai

India U-19 World Cup star Musheer Khan came to Mumbai's rescue with his maiden first class hundred as the hosts recovered from a precarious position to reach 248 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda, in Mumbai Friday. (Streaming|More Cricket News)

The 18-year-old Musheer, who was among the leading run-scorers in the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa, was at the forefront of Mumbai’s recovery who were jolted multiple times after electing to bat here at the BKC Ground.