Vinay Kumar Sorake is an Indian politician who represents the Indian National Congress.

He represented the Udupi in thirteenth Lok Sabha from 1985 to 1994. He also won the 2013 Assembly election from Kapu and was the urban development minister in the Government of Karnataka from 2013 to 2016.

Sorake's political trajectory gained momentum with his tenure as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, representing constituencies such as Puttur and Kapu. His legislative stint from 1985 to 1994 laid the groundwork for his subsequent ascension within the political hierarchy.

Sorake's ascent to the position of Urban Development Minister in the Government of Karnataka from 2013 to 2016 marked an important milestone in his political career.

Sorake's prowess in electoral politics is highlighted by his strategic campaigning and grassroots mobilization efforts. A senior figure of the Congress party, Sorake's electoral campaigns have often centered around inclusive governance, social justice, and equitable development.