He is a prominent Indian politician known for his active involvement in the Indian National Congress party and his representation of the Palakkad constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He started his political journey as a member of the Kerala Students Union (KSU). Over the years, he has held various leadership positions within the party.

Parambil's early years in politics were marked by his active participation in student organizations. During his college years, he held several important positions within the KSU, including unit office bearer and general secretary of the college union. He was appointed as the State General Secretary of the KSU in 2007 and later as the State President in 2009.

In 2011, Parambil made his entry into mainstream politics by successfully contesting the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2021, further solidifying his position as a key leader within the Indian National Congress in Kerala.

In addition to his legislative duties, Parambil has also been actively involved in party affairs at the national level. In 2017, he was appointed as the general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. He is currently the state president of the Indian Youth Congress. In the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election he defeated E.Sreedharan by a margin of 3480 votes in a contest that drew significant attention. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he contested from the Vadakara constituency against K.K. Shailaja with a margin of 114516 votes.