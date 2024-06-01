Harmeet Singh Baddhan is an Indian cricketer who played for Mumbai and Tripura before moving to the United States to play Minor League Cricket. He subsequently qualified for the United States national cricket team by residency and made his Twenty20 International debut for the United States in 2024.

He was part of the India Under-19 cricket team in the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

He was the leading wicket-taker for Tripura in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with thirteen dismissals in eight matches. In August 2021 he moved to Seattle where he captains the Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket.

In March 2024, he was named to the United States squad for their Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Canada. He made his T20I debut for the USA on 7 April 2024, against Canada.