USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win

Harmeet was named man of the match after teaming up with Corey Anderson to get USA over the line with three balls to play, smashing 33 runs off 13 deliveries

The United States will co-host next month's T20 World Cup.
United States all-rounder Harmeet Singh declared the team will not be "walkovers" at the T20 World Cup, having scored a huge upset over Bangladesh on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The USA, who sit 19th in the T20 world rankings and will co-host next month's World Cup alongside West Indies, chased down a target of 154 for a five-wicket win in the first of four warm-up matches in Dallas.

Speaking after the win, Harmeet said the USA had sent out a message ahead of their home campaign, which begins against Canada on June 2.

"You don't always get an opportunity to win a game against a big side like this every day," Harmeet said. 

"The way the boys have been training, it is a personal effort from everybody. It means a lot to us to put on a show against Bangladesh

"We are no walkovers. I think our potential is immense. We have a lot of match-winners in the team. It gives us the edge. We bat as well now.

"I told the guys before the game that Bangladesh are a good team on paper, but if we go down without a fight, it won't send a good message."

Harmeet also thought Bangladesh may have taken their hosts lightly, particularly when choosing the wrong end for Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from and giving the USA's batters the advantage of high winds against other bowlers.

Mustafizur conceded 32 runs within the space of two overs before changing ends. 

"When I saw him bowl from the other end, with the wind, I thought we had a chance to sneak in a 20-run over from the other side," Harmeet said. 

"I think either they took us lightly or I don't know, they didn't have bowlers to bowl with from the other side."

