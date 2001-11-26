Tanveer Singh Sangha, is an Australian cricketer representing Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. He is a right-arm leg spinner and a right-handed batsman. Sangha emerged as Australia's leading wicket-taker at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, claiming 15 wickets.

At the age of 16, Sangha represented Team India in the Thunder Nation Cup final against Team Pakistan, playing with boys well above his age group. He delivered impressive figures of 2-13 at Spotless Stadium, earning the Player of the Match award. In April 2018, the 16-year-old Sangha played for Australia's Under-16 team against Pakistan's Under-16 team at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

In 2018, Sangha represented New South Wales Metro in the U17 National Championships held in Queensland, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker. His strong performance for the Cricket Australia XI in the U19 National Championships in Adelaide led to his selection for the Australian U19 tour of Sri Lanka in January 2019. Sangha was also the recipient of the NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship in 2019.

Sangha secured a spot as the Sydney Thunder Development Rookie for BBL08 in 2018 and was promoted to their primary list for BBL09 in 2019. He played a crucial role in NSW Metro's winning team in the U19 National Championships. Sangha was selected to represent the Australian U-19 team against New Zealand in Brisbane, where he claimed 6 wickets in two matches.

His exceptional performance continued at the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa, where he dominated with the ball, taking 15 wickets in 6 matches at an average of just 11.46. He recorded two 4-wicket hauls and a 5-wicket haul, leading to a State contract with NSW at the age of 18.

Sangha made his debut for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League season 2020-2021 (BBL10) on December 12, 2020, against the Melbourne Stars, claiming 2 wickets for 26 runs. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 21 wickets at an average of 16.66 and an impressive economy rate of 8.04 runs per over, the highest tally for any spin bowler in the competition.

In January 2021, Sangha was named in Australia's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against New Zealand at the age of 19. He made his first-class debut on October 27, 2021, for New South Wales in the 2021–22 Sheffield Shield season. Sangha's List A debut came on November 24, 2021, for New South Wales in the 2021–22 Marsh One-Day Cup.

In August 2022, Sangha was signed by Birmingham Phoenix to play in The Hundred. On August 30, 2023, he made his T20i debut against South Africa at Kingsmead, becoming Australia's 106th men's T20I cricketer. Sangha became the youngest Australian to take four wickets in a Men's T20I.