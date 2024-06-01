Ayaan Khan is an Indian-born cricketer who plays for the Oman cricket team.

Like his famed cousin, Aslam Sher Khan, India's original super sub and hockey World Cup winner and Olympian, Bhopal's Ayaan Mohammed Khan along with his elder brother Amaan Mohammed Khan wanted to represent the country at the highest level.

After playing age-group cricket for Madhya Pradesh, Ayaan even broke into the senior state squad for the Ranji Trophy but warmed the bench before making his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2015-16 season. His only wicket from the match came when 2021 IPL sensation Venkatesh Iyer took a catch off his bowling to dismiss Assam's Jamaluddin Syed Mohammad.

However, the opportunities started to dry up and in 2017 he decided to migrate to Oman in search of a better future in cricket.

The 29-year-old Ayaan served the three-year cooling-off period playing domestic cricket in Oman and last month made his entry into the national team based on good performances in local cricket.

He made his Twenty20 debut on 10 January 2016, for Madhya Pradesh in the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament in India.

While playing for the Muscat Cricket Team, Khan twice won Oman Cricket's Player of the Month award. In September 2021, Khan won the player of the match award for his performance in a one-day match against Mumbai. Later the same month, Khan was one of only two uncapped players to be named in Oman's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He was also included in Oman's One Day International (ODI) squad for their tri-series in Oman. He made his ODI debut on 14 September 2021, for Oman against Nepal. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut on 17 October 2021, against Papua New Guinea.