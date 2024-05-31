Oman At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Oman's national cricket team are set to feature in their third T20 World Cup this year when they take on some big teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Aqib Ilyas is named the new captain of the team. (More Cricket News)
Oman have a very competitive side with Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Fayyaz Butt and Kashyap Prajapati in that along with the captain himself. They are in Group B and will face the former champions England and Australia in the group-stage fixtures.
Scotland and Namibia are two other teams in Group B. Oman has a huge chance to upset some big names in cricket and they have those players who can stand tall against these highly competitive teams.
Oman will play Namibia first in Barbados in the group-stage fixture on June 3 and will face England in the last group-stage match. Only two teams of each group will proceed further in the Super 8 matches.
Oman in Group B
Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
June 3: Oman vs Namibia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 6 AM IST.
June 6: Oman vs Australia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 6 AM IST.
June 9: Oman vs Scotland, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 10:30 PM IST.
June 14: Oman vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 12:30 AM IST.
Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.
Where to watch all the matches of the Oman cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.