Cricket

Oman At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Oman are in Group B and will face some leading teams of modern-day cricket in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they start their campaign on Monday against Namibia in Barbados. Here's everything you need to know about the Oman national cricket team

oman cricket team X @TheOmanCricket
Oman national cricket team posing for a group photo before leaving for Barbados to participate in the ICC T2 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @TheOmanCricket
info_icon

Oman's national cricket team are set to feature in their third T20 World Cup this year when they take on some big teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Aqib Ilyas is named the new captain of the team. (More Cricket News)

Oman have a very competitive side with Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Fayyaz Butt and Kashyap Prajapati in that along with the captain himself. They are in Group B and will face the former champions England and Australia in the group-stage fixtures.

Scotland and Namibia are two other teams in Group B. Oman has a huge chance to upset some big names in cricket and they have those players who can stand tall against these highly competitive teams.

Oman will play Namibia first in Barbados in the group-stage fixture on June 3 and will face England in the last group-stage match. Only two teams of each group will proceed further in the Super 8 matches.

Aqib Ilyas - X/@ACCMedia1
ICC T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad

BY PTI

Oman in Group B

Oman are in Group B which also has the last two title-winners, Australia (2021) and England (2022). Scotland and Namibia are the two other teams in Group B. They will start their campaign with their first group-stage match against Namibia on June 3 in Barbados.

Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

  • June 3: Oman vs Namibia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 6 AM IST.

  • June 6: Oman vs Australia, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 6 AM IST.

  • June 9: Oman vs Scotland, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 10:30 PM IST.

  • June 14: Oman vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 12:30 AM IST.

Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Live streaming of Oman's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

Where to watch all the matches of the Oman cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken
  2. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  3. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  4. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  5. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs