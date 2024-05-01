Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad

Oman play their tournament opener against Namibia on June 2 in Barbados, and are clubbed alongside defending champions England, Australia and Scotland in Group B

Advertisement

X/@ACCMedia1
Aqib Ilyas Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
info_icon

Featuring in the T20 World Cup for the third time, Oman on Wednesday named Aqib Ilyas as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will be held across June in the USA and West Indies. (More Cricket News)

"It's a huge responsibility, and I aim to lead the team to many victories," he said following his appointment as the team captain.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. - X/@ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads Of All Teams Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We are preparing rigorously for the World Cup, and the recent ACC Premier Cup has provided us with invaluable preparation."

Former skipper Zeeshan Maqsood is also part of the 15-member side, having led the team since the 2016 edition.

Advertisement

The batters are Ilyas and Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale and Ayaan Khan.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Bilal Khan and supported by pacers Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt, while Shakeel Ahmad, Ilyas and Zeeshan will be handling the spin department.

Mitchell Marsh (left) will be leading Australia at the T20 WC. - File
ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Oman play their tournament opener against Namibia on June 2 in Barbados, and are clubbed alongside defending champions England, Australia and Scotland in Group B.

Oman Squad For T20 World Cup

Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad.

Advertisement

Rohit Paudel to lead Nepal

Playing in the tournament for only the second time, Nepal too named their squad which will be led by all-rounder Rohit Paudel.

Most of the players were picked on the basis of their performance in the ACC Premier Cup and the ongoing home series against West Indies A.

Besides Paudel, the players to watch out for will be Dipendra Singh Airee, who recently scripted history by becoming only the third T20 International batter to hit six sixes in an over, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.

Lalit Rajbanshi will be a threat with his spin bowling.

Nepal will be getting their campaign underway against the Netherlands on June 4 in Dallas. They are clubbed with South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in Group D.

Nepal Squad For T20 World Cup

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup- Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad
  6. Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India