India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced and it boasts of big names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (More Cricket News)
The announcement has generated massive engagement on social media with fans appreciating the selection of Sanju Samson but expressing disappointment on the ouster of Rinku Singh who has been dropped despite being a consistent performer.
Apart from India, three more countries have declared their 15-men squads for the upcoming mega event that will consist of a historic 20 teams.
New Zealand were the first team to name their squad which will be led by Kane Williamson. England and South Africa have revealed their 15-member teams that will go to USA and Caribbean for the World Cup.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be hosted by the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June, 2024 and will see 20 teams vying for the trophy currently held by England.
The deadline for submitting the squad with the ICC is till the end of day on May 1 so more teams will be announced soon. Here are all the squads that have been named till now.
New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears
England T20 World Cup Squad
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
South Africa T20 World Cup Squad
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
India T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan