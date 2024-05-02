ICC T20 World Cup: Debutants Canada Name Their Squad Under Saad Zafar's Captaincy

Canada, who will play their first-ever T20 World Cup, have named their 15-member squad for the 2024 Men's World Cup starting in June. All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar is named as captain and will boast some experienced names in the squad. (More Cricket News)
Saad, a left-arm orthodox spinner, has a wealth of experience under his belt and is joined by batter Aaron Johnson, seamer Kaleem Sana and other members who boast some experience on the international stage.
Canada haven't named Nikhil Dutta or Srimantha Wijeyeratne while Tajinder Singh was named in the reserves.
Canada's first game will be against USA in Dallas on June 1. Not too long ago, the Americans defeated Canada in a bilateral series in early April.
Canada is coached by former Sri Lankan cricketer and Canadian international Pubudu Dassanayake, who started his tenure in 2022.
Canada squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.