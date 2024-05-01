Cricket

Pakistan Decide To Hold Off Squad Announcement For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Here's Why

So far, India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Nepal have announced their respective squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Abbas Afridi, Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi, 2024, AP Photo
Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during their third T20 international cricket match in Rawalpindi on April 21, 2024. Photo: Anjum Naveed/AP
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed the announcement of its World Cup squad until late May due to fitness and performance issues with some players. (More Cricket News)

A PCB source said Pakistan would announce its World T20 Cup squad either on May 23 or 24 May -- which is the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to make changes to their squads without seeking permission from the WC Technical Committee.

The management and selectors are concerned over niggling injuries to Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and Haris Rauf and will observe them and performances in Ireland and England.

New York pitch installation underway ahead of T20 World Cup. - ICC Photo
BY PTI

The selectors will announce the squad for the tours of Ireland and England on Thursday and the team management and selectors will assess the fitness and performance of selected players before announcing the WC squad.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand have all announced their WC squads until now.

"It (delay) doesn't matter because all these teams can change their entire squad by 24th May after that changes can only be allowed on fitness or injury basis with approval of the technical committee," he said.

"That is why the PCB and selectors have decided to hold off until after the first match in England."

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. - X/@ICC
BY Outlook Sports Desk

The source also added that the selectors also wanted to give more time to Babar Azam and other players to settle down and recapture the old bonding in the dressing room before the WC squad is announced.

"For the time being we have sent a provisional squad to the ICC for public relations and promotion purposes," the source said.

Probable squad for Ireland and England series: Babar Azam (Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Aamir Jamal.

