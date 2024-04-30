Cricket

India Team Announced For ICC T20 World Cup 2024; Virat Kohli Makes Cut

Hardik Pandya has been named as the vice-captain, and Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant picked as the two wicket-keepers in the 15-member India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli. Photo: File/ICC
The much-awaited 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced. Virat Kohli has made the cut in the side, as has leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The chief of national selection committee Ajit Agarkar met BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 30, 2024). The team was finalized and announced post that.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. That will be followed by the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, also in New York on June 9.

