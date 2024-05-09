Sri Lanka have included injured and recovering pacer Matheesha Pathirana in their squad for next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team will be led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also returning from an injury. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Middle-order batter Charith Asalanka has been designated as the vice-captain of the side.
Pathirana, who represents Chennai Super Kings, was ruled out of Indian Premier League 2024 with a hamstring injury on May 5, and has since returned to Colombo for recuperation. The right-arm speedster played just six matches for CSK this season but picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka has also been named in the SL squad after his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him out of IPL 2024.
Madushanka was snapped up by Mumbai Indians but had to be replaced by South African pacer Kwena Maphaka.
Skipper Hasaranga is similarly making a comeback from a chronic heel pain on his left leg, due to which he had to miss the current IPL edition.
The leggie was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.5 crore after Royal Challengers Bengaluru released him after IPL 2023.
Advertisement
The Lankans have banked on the experience of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who returned to their T20I setup in January 2024 after an absence of nearly three years. This will be Mathews' sixth T20 World Cup appearance, as he was part of Sri Lanka's victorious campaign in 2014.
Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Travelling reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.