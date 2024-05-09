Cricket

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce Squad With Wanindu Hasaranga As Captain

Middle-order batter Charith Asalanka has been designated as the vice-captain of the Sri Lanka team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Recently injured pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka has both been named in the squad

Sri Lanka T20I squad file photo, ICC photo
File photo of the Sri Lanka T20I team. Photo: ICC website
info_icon

Sri Lanka have included injured and recovering pacer Matheesha Pathirana in their squad for next month's ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team will be led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also returning from an injury. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Middle-order batter Charith Asalanka has been designated as the vice-captain of the side.

Pathirana, who represents Chennai Super Kings, was ruled out of Indian Premier League 2024 with a hamstring injury on May 5, and has since returned to Colombo for recuperation. The right-arm speedster played just six matches for CSK this season but picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, April 28, 2024.
IPL 2024: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana Returns To Sri Lanka After Injury

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka has also been named in the SL squad after his recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him out of IPL 2024.

Madushanka was snapped up by Mumbai Indians but had to be replaced by South African pacer Kwena Maphaka.

Skipper Hasaranga is similarly making a comeback from a chronic heel pain on his left leg, due to which he had to miss the current IPL edition.

The leggie was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.5 crore after Royal Challengers Bengaluru released him after IPL 2023.

Wanindu Hasaranga
IPL 2024: Blow For SRH As Sri Lankan Leggie Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Entire Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Lankans have banked on the experience of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who returned to their T20I setup in January 2024 after an absence of nearly three years. This will be Mathews' sixth T20 World Cup appearance, as he was part of Sri Lanka's victorious campaign in 2014.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

