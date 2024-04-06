Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the unavailability of their T20I skipper Wanindu Hasaranga for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to an injury. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Hyderabad franchise is now in the search of replacement, as per multiple media reports.
As per a Cricbuzz report, SLC has written to the BCCI stating that the 26-year-old has to undergo rehabilitation and rest so as to give his left ankle time to heal. Hasaranga had recently consulted a Dubai expert who, according to the report, advised him precautionary rest.
Just before IPL, Hasaranga had withdrawn his Test retirement only to be suspended for two Test matches for breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh.
If not for his decision to reverse his retirement from the longest format, the leg-spinner would have missed first four matches of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign.
Hasaranga will be a key player in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign and is expected to lead the side. The islanders are in Group D alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal for the showpiece tournament which begins June 1.
At the December 2024 IPL auction, SRH purchased Hasaranga for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Before that the leg-spinner was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
At the 2022 IPL auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid INR 10.75 crore for him. While he featured in just eight games in 2023, he claimed nine wickets with an economy of 8.9, after having an outstanding debut season in 2022 where he picked up 26 wickets at a 7.54 economy.
SRH are currently fifth in the IPL table with two wins and as many losses in their four games.