IPL 2024: Aiden Markram Fifty Helps SRH To A Six-Wicket Win Over CSK - In Pics

Aiden Markram’s half-century rushed Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Hyderabad cruised to 166-4 with 11 balls to spare after limiting Chennai to 165-5. Despite consecutive defeats, Chennai stayed third on the table while Hyderabad moved to fifth on an inferior net run-rate. Markram’s 50 off 36 balls, his first fifty of the campaign, followed Abhishek Sharma’s whirlwind 37 off just 12 deliveries, which provided the home team a rollicking start of 46 runs inside the first three overs.