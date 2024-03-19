Sri Lanka All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Suspended For Bangladesh Test Series

Sri Lankan cricket faced a blow as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga received a suspension from the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. The suspension comes hot on the heels of his decision to return to Test cricket after retiring from the format last year. (More Cricket News)
Hasaranga's suspension stemmed from a breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh. In the heat of the moment, he was found guilty of showing dissent at an umpire's decision, snatching his cap from the umpire and ridiculing the officiating. The incident happened in the 37th over of Bangladesh's batting.
Bangladesh clinched the ODI series 2-1, adding to Sri Lanka's woes. Hasaranga faced a 50 per cent fine and accrued three demerit points, pushing his total demerit points to eight within a 24-month period.
The all-rounder had previously received demerit points during the third T20I against Afghanistan last month, resulting in a suspension for two T20Is against Bangladesh. With the recent addition of demerit points, Hasaranga surpassed the threshold, leading to a ban from two Tests or four limited-overs internationals, whichever comes first. Consequently, he will sit out of the ICC World Test Championship Tests against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka's ODI skipper Kusal Mendis also found himself in hot water. Mendis faced a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points for a Level 2 offence after abusing the umpires during the post-match handshake in the third ODI. This marked his first offence within 24 months.
Both Hasaranga and Mendis owned up to their actions, accepting the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.