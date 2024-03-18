Cricket

BAN Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Tanzid, Rishad Shine As Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets, Clinch Series 2-1

Tanzid Hasan came to bat as a concussion substitute for Soumya Sarkar (suffered a neck injury) and laid the foundation of Bangladesh's innings but narrowly missed his maiden ODI century

March 18, 2024
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of a Sri Lankan player in the 3rd ODI match in Chattogram. Photo: X/ @riya_fahmida81
info_icon

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the third ODI match by four wickets to bag the three-match series 2-1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. (More Cricket News)

