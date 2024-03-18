Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the third ODI match by four wickets to bag the three-match series 2-1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. (More Cricket News)
BAN Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Tanzid, Rishad Shine As Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets, Clinch Series 2-1
Tanzid Hasan came to bat as a concussion substitute for Soumya Sarkar (suffered a neck injury) and laid the foundation of Bangladesh's innings but narrowly missed his maiden ODI century
