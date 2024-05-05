IPL 2024: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana Returns To Sri Lanka After Injury

Prior to the 2024 Indian Premier League playoffs, Chennai Super Kings have received a major setback in their bowling lineup as Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer, is returning home to recover from a hamstring injury. The franchise confirmed this on May 5, Sunday. (Full Coverage)
In a press release they said, "Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery.
The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.
Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery!"
Pathirana had been the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK with 13 wickets so far in six matches played, with an economy of 7.68. His IPL heroics include a four-wicket match haul. Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is now without both of their key bowlers, as Mustafizur Rahman, the Bangladesh fast bowler with 14 wickets to his name, has gone to Bangladesh to join the national squad for the home T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Recently, during his IPL 2024 journey with Chennai Super Kings, the 21-year-old pacer has expressed his gratitude for the support and guidance he received from the former team captain, MS Dhoni. He even affectionately referred to him with one of the most endearing names - "Father."
Matheesha stated, "After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he's (MSD) playing my father's role. He always takes care of me and gives me advice on what I have to do -- similar to my father's role when I'm at home."