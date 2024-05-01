ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal Unveil 15-Men Squad To Be Led By Rohit Paudel

Nepal on Wednesday revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in the West Indies and the USA. (More Cricket News)
Rohit Kumar Paudel will be leading a Nepal squad which looks fairly young. Paudel is also leading the team currently in their five-match T20I series against West Indies 'A' side. The 21-year-old hit a fantastic unbeaten century in the series opener to put his team ahead in the series.
There are no major surprises in the squad with the board persisting with trusted performers.
Dipendra Singh Airee who recently made history by joining Yuvraj Singh and Keiron Pollard in the elite list of players to hit six sixes in an over is expected to add firepower to the team. Airee achieved the feat against Qatar in Nepal's ACC Men's Premier Cup match.
Gulshan Jha, who played the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, has also been named.
Sompal Kami who also played in the 2014 T20 World Cup for Nepal will be the only player to feature again. Fast-bowling allrounder Karan KC is also in the squad.
The spin department will be led by the left-arm orthodox spinner Lalit Rajbanshi.
Bibek Yadav, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Lokesh Bam have failed to make the cut.
Nepal are placed in Group D alongside the Netherlands and other three Test-playing nations – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa. They begin their campaign on June 4 against the Netherlands in Dallas.
The tournament beginning from June 1 marks Nepal's return to the T20 World Cup after a decade since their debut in 2014.
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee