Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal Unveil 15-Men Squad To Be Led By Rohit Paudel

Nepal are placed in Group D alongside the Netherlands and other three Test-playing nations – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa

Advertisement

X/@CricketNep
There are no major surprises in the squad with Nepal persisting with trusted performers Photo: X/@CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal on Wednesday revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in the West Indies and the USA. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Kumar Paudel will be leading a Nepal squad which looks fairly young. Paudel is also leading the team currently in their five-match T20I series against West Indies 'A' side. The 21-year-old hit a fantastic unbeaten century in the series opener to put his team ahead in the series.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. - X/@ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads Of All Teams Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

There are no major surprises in the squad with the board persisting with trusted performers.

Advertisement

Dipendra Singh Airee who recently made history by joining Yuvraj Singh and Keiron Pollard in the elite list of players to hit six sixes in an over is expected to add firepower to the team. Airee achieved the feat against Qatar in Nepal's ACC Men's Premier Cup match.

Dipendra Singh Airee had earlier struck six sixes in a row across two overs during the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. - ICC
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Hits Six Sixes In Over, 3rd To Achieve Feat In T20Is - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gulshan Jha, who played the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, has also been named.

Sompal Kami who also played in the 2014 T20 World Cup for Nepal will be the only player to feature again. Fast-bowling allrounder Karan KC is also in the squad.

Advertisement

The spin department will be led by the left-arm orthodox spinner Lalit Rajbanshi.

Bibek Yadav, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Lokesh Bam have failed to make the cut.

Nepal are placed in Group D alongside the Netherlands and other three Test-playing nations – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa. They begin their campaign on June 4 against the Netherlands in Dallas.

The tournament beginning from June 1 marks Nepal's return to the T20 World Cup after a decade since their debut in 2014.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: India Go Down Fighting 1-3 Vs Indonesia In Thomas Cup; Nepal Release T20 WC Squad
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India