Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Announce Squad With Kane Williamson As Captain

Rachin Ravindra has been included in the 15-member squad, which includes fast bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult. It will be Kane Williamson's sixth appearance at a ICC T20 World Cup and fourth as captain

Advertisement

Kane Williamson file pic, New Zealand captain, ICC photo
Kane Williamson will aim to lead New Zealand to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the USA and Caribbean in June 2024. Photo: ICC
info_icon

New Zealand announced their 15-member squad on Monday (April 29) for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. The Kiwis have gone for an experienced squad that includes Kane Williamson as the skipper and fast bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

It will be Williamson's sixth appearance at a T20 World Cup and fourth as captain, with Southee set for his seventh T20 World Cup and Boult his fifth as the BlackCaps seek their maiden title in the marquee 20-over tournament.

Frontline pacer Kyle Jamieson and all-rounder Adam Milne were ruled out through back and ankle injuries, respectively, and Will O'Rourke, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert and Will Young all missed out on selection despite some recent good form in white-ball cricket.

Advertisement

There was also no return for veteran top-order batter Colin Munro, with selectors instead opting to include young southpaw Rachin Ravindra.

The Kiwis will also take young pacer Ben Sears to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve if needed.

Coach Gary Stead said he had selected a well-balanced squad and was confident of a good display in the month-long event. “I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament," Stead said.

“We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions,” he added.

Advertisement

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Quips Owaisi In Reply To Modi; BJP 'Welcomes' Cong's Indore Candidate To Party