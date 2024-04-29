New Zealand announced their 15-member squad on Monday (April 29) for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. The Kiwis have gone for an experienced squad that includes Kane Williamson as the skipper and fast bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
It will be Williamson's sixth appearance at a T20 World Cup and fourth as captain, with Southee set for his seventh T20 World Cup and Boult his fifth as the BlackCaps seek their maiden title in the marquee 20-over tournament.
Frontline pacer Kyle Jamieson and all-rounder Adam Milne were ruled out through back and ankle injuries, respectively, and Will O'Rourke, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert and Will Young all missed out on selection despite some recent good form in white-ball cricket.
There was also no return for veteran top-order batter Colin Munro, with selectors instead opting to include young southpaw Rachin Ravindra.
The Kiwis will also take young pacer Ben Sears to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve if needed.
Coach Gary Stead said he had selected a well-balanced squad and was confident of a good display in the month-long event. “I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament," Stead said.
“We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions,” he added.
New Zealand Squad
Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears