New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: Samra's Century In Vain As Ravindra, Phillips Power Kiwis To Super 8

Glenn Phillips was back at his best blasting the fastest fifty for New Zealand in T20 World Cup history as he and Rachin Ravindra struck fluent half-centuries to power them to an eight-wicket win over Canada and seal their Super 8s berth from Group D at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. In a must-win contest for both teams, Canada, opting to bat, were powered by Yuvraj Samra's record-breaking 110, the youngest century-maker in T20 World Cup history, but the 146-run unbroken Rachin-Phillips stand and an undisciplined bowling effort ultimately overshadowed the milestone knock. Chasing 174, New Zealand rode on Rachin and Phillips' stand that came off just 73 balls, overhauling the target in 15.1 overs. Phillips remained unbeaten on 76 from 36 balls with six sixes and four fours, while Rachin was 59 not out from 39 balls in their statement win.

Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Dilpreet Bajwa
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, center, shake hands with New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra after New Zealand won the T20 World Cup cricket in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, and Glenn Phillips, second right, run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Shivam Sharma
Canada's Shivam Sharma, right, celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss New Zealand's Finn Allen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Saad Bin Zafar
Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Yuvraj Samra
Canada's Yuvraj Samra celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Canadas Yuvraj Samra
Canada's Yuvraj Samra plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Canadas Yuvraj Samra
Canada's Yuvraj Samra, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Canada vs New Zealand t20 world cup cricket match-Canadas captain Dilpreet Bajwa
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, right, and Yuvraj Samra run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
