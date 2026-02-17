New Zealand Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs Canada Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: CAN have won the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against NZ. Check Playing XIs for both teams

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
SA vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Daryl Mitchell takes stunning juggling catch on boundary line during NZ vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match. Ap Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand play Canada in their last ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash

  • They are coming out of a defeat against South Africa

  • Canada will be eliminated if they lose

New Zealand will take on Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 17, Tuesday. It will be a deciding encounter in the Group D as South Africa have already qualified for the Super Eight. New Zealand is fighting for the second spot, while Canada are battling for Survival.

New Zealand suffered a big loss against South Africa in their last match. They had to strong start to their campaign by winning two matches against UAE and Afghanistan, but South Africa got the better of them and qualified for the Super Eight. New Zealand are still the favourites to qualify as the second team for the group but they need to control their nerves and secure a victory against Canada.

Canada, meanwhile, have suffered two losses from two games and are battling for survival. They desperately need a win in this do-or-die encounter. Otherwise, they will have to bow out of the competition. UAE and Afghanistan, both have registered a win now, while Canada are bottom placed in Group D with zero wins in the two matches they have played so far. With matches remaining against New Zealand and Afghanistan, their task is not going to be easy.

Follow the live scoreboard and ball-by-ball commentary

New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Canada have won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 clash.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel

New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The New Zealand vs Canada match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 11:00 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Nepal LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: INDA-W Wrap NEP-W For 78, Set Up 79-Run Target

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

  4. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  5. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  4. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. NZ Vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada Wins Toss, Opt To Bat First; Santner Misses Out, Mitchell Leads Kiwis