New Zealand Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

New Zealand will take on Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 17, Tuesday. It will be a deciding encounter in the Group D as South Africa have already qualified for the Super Eight. New Zealand is fighting for the second spot, while Canada are battling for Survival.
New Zealand suffered a big loss against South Africa in their last match. They had to strong start to their campaign by winning two matches against UAE and Afghanistan, but South Africa got the better of them and qualified for the Super Eight. New Zealand are still the favourites to qualify as the second team for the group but they need to control their nerves and secure a victory against Canada.
Canada, meanwhile, have suffered two losses from two games and are battling for survival. They desperately need a win in this do-or-die encounter. Otherwise, they will have to bow out of the competition. UAE and Afghanistan, both have registered a win now, while Canada are bottom placed in Group D with zero wins in the two matches they have played so far. With matches remaining against New Zealand and Afghanistan, their task is not going to be easy.
New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Canada have won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 clash.
New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel
New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The New Zealand vs Canada match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 11:00 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.