ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their 150-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. (More Cricket News)
The Bangla Tigers recently defeated Zimbabwe 4-1 in five-match T20I series and are raring to go for the marquee event.
The squad features former skipper and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The notable all-rounder made a return to the national team against Zimbabwe in the final two T20Is and returned with a four-wicket haul in the 4th T20I.
Bangladesh are drawn in Group D alongside the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. Their first game is against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud