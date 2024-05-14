Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is leading the Tigers in all formats, will lead his side out at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next month

File
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas. Photo: File
info_icon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their 150-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. (More Cricket News)

The Bangla Tigers recently defeated Zimbabwe 4-1 in five-match T20I series and are raring to go for the marquee event.

The squad features former skipper and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The notable all-rounder made a return to the national team against Zimbabwe in the final two T20Is and returned with a four-wicket haul in the 4th T20I.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group D alongside the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. Their first game is against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Central University Of Kerala Professor Held For Sexually Harassing Woman At Amusement Park
  2. Qantas To Operate Daily Flights Between Bengaluru And Sydney From Dec To Mar Next Year
  3. Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case
  4. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  5. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Nitanshi Goel Becomes IMDb Breakout Star For Her Role In ‘Laapataa Ladies’
  2. Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report
  3. Off To London, Tara Sutaria Flaunts Cool Chic Look In Black Oversized Tee, Shorts & Boots
  4. Is ‘Heeramandi 2’ Unlikely? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals He Won't 'Ever Be Able To Make It Again'
  5. Bishnoi Community Head Issues Statement On Black Buck Case, Demand Apology From Salman Khan
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival