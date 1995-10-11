Kashyap Prajapati is an Indian-born cricketer who plays for the Oman cricket team. In September 2021, he was named in Oman’s One Day International squad for round seven of the 2019-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup league2. He made his debut in September 2021, against Papua New Guinea. He made his Twenty20 International debut in October 2021, also against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In July 2022, in round 13 of the 2019-2023 ICC World Cup League 2 tournament, Prajapati scored his first century in ODI cricket with 103 against USA.