Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is an Indian politician born to father Late Sri P. Raja Reddy, and mother, Late Smt P. Papavva in Banswada, Telangana. He completed his education in Telangana and holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering. He affiliates with the prominent political party of the south Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Raised in a modest agricultural family in Telangana along with one elder brother and two sisters, Srinivas Reddy’s formative years were witnessed by hardships and the myriad of challenges faced by the region’s farming community.

Pocharam’s political career stemmed from his strong respect for the people and land of Telangana. He joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party in 2001 after being drawn to the Telangana statehood movement as it aligned with his own ideals. Through protests and grassroots campaigns, he became a vocal supporter of the party.

During his term as Speaker from 2014-2018, Reddy demonstrated his administrative prowess by enacting programs like Rythu Bandhu for agricultural upliftment. His aim of providing Legislators with complete research support gave rise to the groundbreaking Telangana State Legislative-Assembly Speaker’s Research Study Centre. This creative project provides lawmakers with comprehensive data and in-depth analysis to better address legislative issues and tackle complex policy changes more effectively. However, Reddy’s influence goes well beyond the Assembly chambers. Serving across two ministerial terms since 2014, he has been an architect of Telangana’s inclusive development agenda.

In the recent Telangana’s Legislative Assembly’s elections in 2018, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy won a big victory as an MLA from the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.