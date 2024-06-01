Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is an Indian engineer, entrepreneur, and politician. He is currently a Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha from Bhartiya Janta Party and served as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha from Bharat Rashtra Samithi representing Chevalla, Telangana.

Reddy joined politics in 2013 on an invitation from K. Chandrashekhar Rao, President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party. Further, he won the Member of Parliament seat from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency I 2014 General Elections.

Reddy resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in November 2018 and joined the Indian National Congress. He later resigned from the Congress Party in 2021 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2024 General Elections, he contested from the Chevalla constituency and won.