Alka Lamba is an Indian politician who began her political career as a student leader and is the former President of Delhi University Students’ Union, former National President of National Students Union of India, former General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and former Secretary of All India Congress Committee. She has served as the President of All India Mahila Congress. After serving the Indian National Congress in various capacities for more than 20 years. She quit to join the Aam Aadmi Party in December 2014. In 2015, Lamba was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. She quit AAP in 2019 citing disrespect for her within the party. On December 6, 2019, she formally returned to the Congress party.

Alka Lamba's foray into mainstream politics began in the 1990s when she joined the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Lamba's political career rose as she transitioned from student politics to mainstream politics. She was elected President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1995, marking her first significant political achievement. This was followed by her election as a Municipal Councillor from the Kamla Nagar ward in Delhi in 2007.

In 2013, Alka Lamba contested and won the Delhi Assembly elections from the Chandni Chowk constituency. As a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), she played an active role in addressing her constituency's issues and advocating for its residents' welfare.

In 2019, Lamba announced her decision to resign from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing "political differences". She later joined the Indian National Congress, reaffirming her commitment to the principles and ideology of the party.