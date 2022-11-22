Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Misleading People: Congress's Alka Lamba Over Satyendar Jain's Tihar Video

Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of "misleading" the people amid fresh allegations related to the video purportedly showing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail.

Sources claimed the masseur, who was seen in the video giving a massage to Jain, was not a physiotherapist, but an inmate who is lodged in the Tihar Jail in a rape case. The Aam Aadmi Party, which received flak over the videos, had asserted earlier that Jain was receiving physiotherapy in jail.

Jain is in judicial custody for the past five months over money-laundering charges. Hitting out at the AAP, Lamba urged the eight women MLAs of Delhi's ruling party and DCW Chairman Swati Maliwal to hold a press conference and question senior leaders of the party over the matter.

The Congress spokesperson alleged the AAP, which came to power with a promise of bringing a change, has now compromised with the security of the entire Tihar jail. "We all have seen the footage in the Delhi Tihar jail where Satyender Jain was seen getting a massage.

When caught, AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked that he is seriously unwell and was receiving physiotherapy from a physiotherapist. But later Tihar Jail officials have revealed that he was no physiotherapist but an inmate arrested for raping children," she said.

"I urged the eight female MLAs and DCW chairman to question Kejriwal and Sisodia why they are trying to mislead the people of Delhi and the country," Lamba said. Jain could be seen in the purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the BJP of doing "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

(With PTI Inputs)