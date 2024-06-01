Vasudev Sunil Kumar is an Indian politician. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Bhartiya Janata Party representing the Karkala constituency. Before he served as the Chief Whip of the BJP Government in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. In November 2020, he was appointed the Co-In charge of BJP in Kerala.

Sunil Kumar started his political career as a leader of the student wing of the RSS, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Later he joined Bharatiya Janta Part in 2004.

In the 2004 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election he contested against Gopal Bhandary of Indian National Congress and he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Karkala constituency. Kumar lost his seat to H.Gopal Bhandary in the 2008 Karnataka Legislative assembly election.

In 2013, Kumar was elected as MLA from Karkala Constituency by defeating Gopal Bhandary for the 3rd time. In November 2020, he was appointed Co-incharge of BJP Kerala by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In August 2021, he was sworn in as a cabinet minister. He was given the energy ministry and the ministry for Kannada and culture.

He was re-elected as the MLA from Karkalla for the fourth time in May 2023.