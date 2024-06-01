He is an experienced politician and lawyer from Telangana, renowned for his steadfast endorsement of the philosophy of the Telangana state. B.Sc. from Siddipet Degree College, LL.B. from Osmania University in Hyderabad, B.Ed. from Karnataka University, and post-graduate diploma in human rights from Central University of Hyderabad were among the many degrees he fervently pursued while growing up in Siddipet.

Rao took a major step in 1991 when he moved to the industrial centre of Patancheru, where he started a career in journalism by contributing news stories to the prestigious Telugu daily newspaper Eenadu. His time spent in journalism improved his communication abilities and gave him insightful knowledge of the sociopolitical climate in the area. Later, he made the switch to the legal field and became an advocate in the Andhra Pradesh High Court bar association, starting his long legal career.

Rao became a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001, which was leading the drive for the creation of a Telangana state. He advanced through the ranks fast, holding the positions of district convenor for Medak and member of the Politburo. His all-out dedication to the principles of the TRS and his ceaseless efforts to advance Telangana statehood won him a devoted following and cemented his place within the party.

Rao had a difficult time in 2013 despite his commitment to the TRS, as he was suspended from the organisation due to claims that he had met with the head of the Telugu Desam Party, N. Chandrababu Naidu. Rao angrily refuted these accusations, reiterating his allegiance to the TRS and its goals. After that, he briefly joined the Congress party before deciding to make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) his permanent home in politics.

A major turning point in Rao's political career came when he ran for the Legislative Assembly in 2014 under the BJP banner in the Telangana state's Dubbak constituency. After Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy passed away, he was re-elected in the 2020 by-election.