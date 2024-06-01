Naramalli Sivaprasad was an Indian film actor turned politician, belonging to Telugu Desam Party. In the 2009 election, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chittoor constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the MPs who were suspended for protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Before entering politics, Sivaprasad was a well-known actor in Telugu cinema, appearing in numerous films during the 1970s and 1980s.

Naramalli Sivaprasad's political career began in the 1990s when he entered the realm of public service after a successful tenure as an actor in Telugu cinema. He became associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a prominent regional political party in Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad's popularity as an actor helped him gain traction in the political arena, and he soon emerged as a prominent figure within the TDP. He contested elections and won the Chittoor parliamentary seat multiple times, representing his constituency in the Indian Parliament. During his tenure as a Member of Parliament (MP), Sivaprasad actively engaged in legislative proceedings and advocated for various issues affecting his constituents and the state of Andhra Pradesh. He raised concerns related to agriculture, education, infrastructure, and regional development, striving to address the needs and aspirations of the people he represented. He was also one of the MPs who were suspended for protesting in Indian Parliament against the bifurcation of the state

