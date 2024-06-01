Sanjay Baburao Bansode is an Indian politician from the Nationalist Congress Party who was the cabinet minister of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from July 2023. He is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party from Latur district. He became member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by defeating a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

He joined the Indian National Congress in 1992. He was the regional vice-president of the Indian Youth Congress. During the Namantar Movement, he travelled in Marathwada with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

He became the executive president of the NCP for Latur district when NCP was founded in 1999. Since then, he worked as regional secretary. He also worked as district president of Mahatma Phule Equality Council.

Bansode was defeated in the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. In 2019, he won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. He became the Minister of state for environment, water supply and sanitation, public works, earthquake rehabilitation and parliamentary affairs, Government of Maharashtra.