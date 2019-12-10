Tiruchi Siva is a member of the Parliament of India representing Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha. He is from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party and was elected in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2014, and 2020. He is a prominent member of the Parliament of India having a long and impactful political career.

In 1978 he was an organiser for the DMK District Student’s Wing. Between 1982 and 1992, he served as the Deputy Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing and later served as the Secretary between 1992 and 2007. He was the Propaganda Secretary of the DMK.

On 24th April 2015, Tiruchi Siva created history when he introduced a private member’s bill, the Rights of Transgender Persons Bill 2014. The Bill was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha.

On Women’s Day 8th March 2018, Siva asked the Government to exempt sanitary napkins from the GST net.

Participating in the Debate on the Passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on 11th December 2019, he strongly opposed the bill, raising questions including why minorities from Sri Lanka were excluded and why the Bill targets only Muslims.

On December 10th, 2019, he was awarded the Best Parliamentarian of the Year Award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2019.