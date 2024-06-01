V. Muniyappa is a renowned Indian politician, known for his association with the Indian National Congress party. He has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kolar constituency in Karnataka. Muniyappa has served in various ministerial positions at both the state and central levels. His political career spans several decades, and he has been actively involved in issues concerning his constituency and the nation.

V. Muniyappa began his political career as a National Students Union of India (NSUI) worker while pursuing his degree at Taluk Agricultural Products co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) in 1967, then he became 2 times Director of PLD Bank. With this opportunity, he reached farmers to respond to their problems by sanctioning loans. His active participation in society led the Congress party to reward V. Muniyappa as a Youth Congress Taluk President in 1970–71, following Block Congress President in 1975-83 which helped the Congress party as well as V. Muniyappa to establish the Party from the root level. With all his experience in 1983, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the first time. Then in 1989, 1994, and 1999 he was consecutively elected 3 times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. His works were rewarded with the Minister of Sericulture department, Minister of Energy in the cabinet of Shri.S. Bangarappa and Shri.Veerappa Moily respectively. In 1999 he was a cabinet minister of Minister of Mines & Geology in Shri. S. M. Krishna's government. At the time V. Muniyappa focused on addressing problems like roads, primary health care centres, power plants and holistic developments. In 2004, the high command made him a General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee a member of AICC to rejuvenate Congress party all over the state. In 2013 he was chosen as Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

V. Muniyappa's contribution in initiating of water reserve provision budget and formation of the water reserve provision panel by demanding the government's was unmatchable. V. Muniyappa unitedly supported irrigation protesters' campaign to implement a permanent irrigation scheme through a massive bike rally from Sidlaghatta during Shri. Siddaramaiah’s government when he was Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Since then, V. Muniyappa has focused on addressing problems of residents and farmers like water problems in the district. In 2018 he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the sixth time and the Congress-JDS allied government selected him as a Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka to guide in 2019. Meanwhile in the time of formation of BJP govt. according to some sources BJP offered him to join but he refused the opportunity to change over. During the COVID-19 crisis he actively participates in the prevention of COVID-19 cases in Sidlaghatta. Due to this in March 2020 he suffered seriously from COVID-19 which led to him being hospitalized. After the recovery from COVID-19 he immediately joined to serve his beloved voters. Currently he is a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Sidlaghatta Constituency.

He has been instrumental in initiating and overseeing various infrastructure development projects in his constituency, including roads, schools, hospitals, and irrigation facilities, to improve the quality of life for residents.

Muniyappa has been a strong advocate for the empowerment of marginalized communities, particularly farmers, Dalits, and other backward classes. He has worked towards ensuring their access to resources, opportunities, and social justice.

Muniyappa has been deeply involved in community engagement activities, regularly interacting with constituents, addressing their concerns, and facilitating solutions to local problems.