  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. v muniyappa
images

Name: Vodigenahalli Muniyappa

Born: 20 April 1947 , Handiganala, Mysore State
Spouse: Smt. Rathnamma

V. Muniyappa is a renowned Indian politician, known for his association with the Indian National Congress party. He has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kolar constituency in Karnataka. Muniyappa has served in various ministerial positions at both the state and central levels. His political career spans several decades, and he has been actively involved in issues concerning his constituency and the nation.

V. Muniyappa began his political career as a National Students Union of India (NSUI) worker while pursuing his degree at Taluk Agricultural Products co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) in 1967, then he became 2 times Director of PLD Bank. With this opportunity, he reached farmers to respond to their problems by sanctioning loans. His active participation in society led the Congress party to reward V. Muniyappa as a Youth Congress Taluk President in 1970–71, following Block Congress President in 1975-83 which helped the Congress party as well as V. Muniyappa to establish the Party from the root level. With all his experience in 1983, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the first time. Then in 1989, 1994, and 1999 he was consecutively elected 3 times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. His works were rewarded with the Minister of Sericulture department, Minister of Energy in the cabinet of Shri.S. Bangarappa and Shri.Veerappa Moily respectively. In 1999 he was a cabinet minister of Minister of Mines & Geology in Shri. S. M. Krishna's government. At the time V. Muniyappa focused on addressing problems like roads, primary health care centres, power plants and holistic developments. In 2004, the high command made him a General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee a member of AICC to rejuvenate Congress party all over the state. In 2013 he was chosen as Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

V. Muniyappa's contribution in initiating of water reserve provision budget and formation of the water reserve provision panel by demanding the government's was unmatchable. V. Muniyappa unitedly supported irrigation protesters' campaign to implement a permanent irrigation scheme through a massive bike rally from Sidlaghatta during Shri. Siddaramaiah’s government when he was Vice President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Since then, V. Muniyappa has focused on addressing problems of residents and farmers like water problems in the district. In 2018 he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the sixth time and the Congress-JDS allied government selected him as a Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka to guide in 2019. Meanwhile in the time of formation of BJP govt. according to some sources BJP offered him to join but he refused the opportunity to change over. During the COVID-19 crisis he actively participates in the prevention of COVID-19 cases in Sidlaghatta. Due to this in March 2020 he suffered seriously from COVID-19 which led to him being hospitalized. After the recovery from COVID-19 he immediately joined to serve his beloved voters. Currently he is a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Sidlaghatta Constituency.

He has been instrumental in initiating and overseeing various infrastructure development projects in his constituency, including roads, schools, hospitals, and irrigation facilities, to improve the quality of life for residents.

Muniyappa has been a strong advocate for the empowerment of marginalized communities, particularly farmers, Dalits, and other backward classes. He has worked towards ensuring their access to resources, opportunities, and social justice.

Muniyappa has been deeply involved in community engagement activities, regularly interacting with constituents, addressing their concerns, and facilitating solutions to local problems.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18